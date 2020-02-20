Rubye G. Baughtman, 91, formerly Marietta passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Essie Gravitt and husband RJ Baughtman. She is survived by her daughter Pamela Pennington (David III), Grandchildren, David Pennington IV (Sara) Mary Jane Pennington, great grandchildren Ella Gray, Georgia, and Penn Pennington. Rubye was a member of First United Methodist Church of Marietta and very active in her Sunday School class, a parts lister for Lockheed Martin and an instructor with Len Chris Ann School of Charm and Modeling. A private family service will be held with no visitation on Friday, February 21, 2020. She will be laid to rest at Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery, Marietta. A special thank you to the Tranquility of Dalton staff along with Amedysis Hospice and her private caregivers from Brenda Patterson.
