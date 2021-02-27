Mr. Daniel C. Bartlett, age 69 of Smyrna, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, March 13 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Dan served in the US Navy during Vietnam. He was founder and president of Bartlett Heating and Cooling, and was a longtime board member, supporter and past president of the Smyrna Little League. During this time, he was instrumental in making the changes and improvements that led to the revitalization of Brinkley Ball Park. Bartlett Field was dedicated to him in honor of his contributions. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister, John and Sandra Bartlett. Surviving are son Tyler Bartlett of Smyrna, daughters Amy Bartlett of Smyrna and Shannon Bartlett of Smyrna, brother David Bartlett, grandchildren Kason, Bailey, and Brittney Bartlett. In lieu of flowers, the family will set up a foundation in Dan's honor, and will announce donation instructions soon. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
MDJ News Updates
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.