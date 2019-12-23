Eva Dickens Barry September 3, 1927 December 22, 2019 Eva Dickens Barry, 92 of Wilson, formerly of Marietta, Georgia, passed away Sunday. Her funeral service will be held in Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain, Georgia, at 11:00 am Friday December 27th, 2019. Eva was a member of Milford Baptist Church and a long time agent with Northside Realty before moving to Wilson, North Carolina, to be close to her children. Eva is survived by her son, James Michael Barry and wife, Denise of Wilson; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and her brother, Eugene Dickens of Marietta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Howard Barry; son, Don Wayne Barry and several sisters and brothers. Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net. A. S. Turner & Sons Decatur, GA are handling the local arrangements.
