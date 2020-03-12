Miller Lee Barron, 83, of St. Simons Island, passed away March 3, 2020, in Brunswick. Memorial Services will be held from the grave site at Kennesaw Memorial Cemetery, 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Survivors include his wife Gaylor Owenby Barron of St. Simons Island, GA, children; Steven Barron (Darby) and their children; Ruby and William of Savannah, GA, Mark Barron (Sonya), of Ames, IA, Joshua Payne of Athens, GA Adam Payne (Debbie) of Hull, GA, a sister; Dorothy Marler of Kennisaw, GA, Elizabeth Padgett (Andy) of Canton, GA. Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory of Brunswick, GA, is in charge of the arrangements.
