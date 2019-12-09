Rick Charles Barnett of Smyrna, GA passed away peacefully on December 8th surrounded by family after a long courageous battle with cancer. Rick was a Navy veteran, avid Georgia Tech & Braves fan who retired from Lucent Technologies after 35 years. He was a member of South Cobb Jaycees, Telephone Pioneers of America and Communication Workers of America. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 yrs Luci Barnett and daughter Michelle Barnett of Kennesaw. He is also survived by his mother Helen Barnett, sister Teresa (Alan) Chambers, and brother David (Kim) Barnett along with brother in law Jerry Walker and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father Charlie L. Barnett. Funeral service will be 2 PM Thursday in the Chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta with Dr. David Barnett and Rev. Gary Baulding officiating. Burial will be 9:30 AM Friday at Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday at the Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta. 770-424-4924. www.carmichaelcares.com

Service information

Dec 11
Visitation
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
Carmichael Funeral Home Marietta
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
Dec 12
Service
Thursday, December 12, 2019
2:00PM
Carmichael Funeral Home Marietta
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
Dec 13
Graveside
Friday, December 13, 2019
9:30AM
Georgia National Cemetery
2025 Mt. Carmel Church Lane
Canton, GA 30114
