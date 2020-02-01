Sarah Elizabeth Barnes, age 32, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Sarah was born on October 13, 1987 in Austell, GA, daughter of Thomas Scott Postell and Dreama Harbour Postell. As a teenager, Sarah signaled her life would be devoted to helping others when she became a lifeguard. In 2015 she achieved her dream of becoming a Sailor when she joined the Naval Reserves. The 2015 death of her beloved sister, Rachel Postell, inspired Sarah to become a police officer. She proudly served the Cartersville Police Department. Sarah also enjoyed writing and her long-term aspirations including becoming an investigative journalist. In her short time on earth, Sarah served her community and her country. She made a difference in the lives of others and was committed to a life in service of others. Sarah was passionate and lived life fully. She had a colorful personality, was fun to be with and was devoted to her family. A favorite quote of Sarah's summed up her approach to life: "Let us live like flowers, Wild & Beautiful, Drenched in SUN." She will be forever deeply missed by her family. Sarah is preceded in death by her sister, Rachel Danae Postell; grandfather, Raymond Thaddeus Harbour; great-grandparents, Ruth Garner Postell and Thomas Raymond Postell and Mary Beth Harbour and father-in-law, Ronald Steve Barnes, Sr. Survivors include her parents; loving husband of three years, Steve Barnes; children, Alexis, Grace, Hayleigh, Skylar and Brayden; step-mother, Kimberly Hilsman Postell; sister, Kathryn (Eric) Postell Logan; brothers, Thomas David Postell and Christian Matthew Postell; step-brothers and sister, Caleb Hilsman, Todd Hilsman and Cassidy Brooke Hilsman; grandparents, Cynthia Elizabeth Harbour, Thomas Wayne (Tommie Ledbetter) Postell; several aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Sarah Anne Barnes; brother-in-law, Kevin (Kim) Barnes; special cousin, Derek Jacobs and a host of other cousins survive as well. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at four o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, the 3rd of February, 2020 at Sam Jones Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Andy Postell and Bishop Ed Richardson officiating. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from twelve-thirty in the afternoon until three-thirty on Monday, the 3rd of February, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorial donations may be made in Sarah's honor to Tunnel 2 Towers at www.tunnel2towers.org. Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to post tributes and sign the online register. Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, GA 30120 has charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.