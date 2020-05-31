Jack Barnes, 84, of Marietta, GA, went home to the Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Born in Colquitt County, Georgia, Jack was the oldest son of J.R Barnes and Jewel Tillman Barnes. He and the love of his life, Hilda Mae Strickland, were united in holy matrimony for 65 years. This union was blessed with two loving daughters, Jacqueline Ann Barnes Yarbrough and Susan Rena Barnes Cozart. Jack and Hilda spent many years building their dream home, spending time with their children and grandchildren and traveling. Jack was a self-made man-committed to a life of learning and hard work. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force, which began his career as a computer engineer. He was a man who loved his family, loved his work, loved his friends and loved the Lord. Jack was a wonderful and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. His life and influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, J.R. Barnes and Jewel Tillman Barnes, his brother Raymond Barnes, and his sisters Nellie Barnes Roland and Carolyn Barnes House. He is survived by his devoted wife, Hilda; his two daughters, Rena, and Jacqueline, his grandchildren, Brian Charles Yarbrough, Thomas Garrett Yarbrough, Glyn Ellen Cozart Chaney and Jack Dial Cozart. He is also survived by four great grandchildren, Cameron Charles Yarbrough, Hayden Rose Yarbrough, Hadley Ann Yarbrough and Harper Grace Yarbrough. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Sue Barnes King and many nieces and nephews.
