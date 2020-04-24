Reginal "Reg" Barley, 78 of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away April 25, 2020. He was born June 2, 1941 in Steele, Missouri, the son of the late Dutch and Nannie Barley. He was a United States Air Force veteran. He worked at Lockheed Martin and was a program manager at GEC-Marconi Avionics until he retired. Survivors include: daughter, Dena (Keith) Winders; and granddaughters: Kolbey (Scott) Kelley and Kayla Winders (Dustin Epps). In keeping with the family's wishes, the body will be cremated with services planned later. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
