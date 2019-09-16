Mary Eloise Barclay, 87, of Marietta, passed away September 13, 2019 after a 15-year battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends and inspired by her faith. Eloise was born on April 29, 1932, in Crossville, Tennessee, to the late Lena May and Posey Brown Edmonds. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, James Edward Barclay Sr., her eldest son William Clayton Barclay, two sisters Jeanetta Farr Conaster and Beverly Genene Middleton, and a brother Danny Lee Edmonds. She is survived by three children, James E. Barclay Jr. and wife Karen of Acworth, Mary Carolyn Broome Johnson of Marietta and Katherine Nicol and husband Bruce of Marietta. She has six Grandchildren, James and wife Hilary of Indiana, Wesley and wife Melissa of Kennesaw, Dustin of Kennesaw, Chris and soon to be wife Lauren of Marietta, Brittany and husband John of Woodstock and Jeremy of Roswell. She has 10 Great-Grandchildren, Tori, Jackson, Mackenzie, Grace, Tristan, Eloise, Josie, Alana, Abbie, J.C. and one on the way. She is also survived by her brothers, James, Ebbie and Joey Edmonds and her sisters, Gweldia Neal, Janice Carroll, and Debbie Green. Eloise grew up and graduated High School in Crossville, Tennessee. She married her soulmate James on April 30, 1949. They settled in Marietta in 1951, and became devoted members of Marietta First Baptist Church. She was very active in the Church, involved in the Women's Missionary Union, and held a Leadership role in the Girls Auxiliary. She was an active member of The Four Seasons Garden Club for many years, along with many other activities. Eloise worked for 36 years in the cosmetic industry at various retail establishments, and retired from Macy's in 2002. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family, working in the yard, feeding and watching her birds and taking care of her beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Lola Mae. She will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched. A memorial service in her honor will be held on Tuesday, September 17th 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Marietta First Baptist (MFB) Chapel, located at 148 Church St, Marietta, GA 30060. Anyone who wants to join us at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park, 1861 Dallas Hwy, Marietta, GA 30064, for a graveside burial service is welcome. We will head there from MFB with the service to begin at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation or Grateful First Campaign of MFB.
