Joan Barclay, aged 95, died peacefully in her sleep at home on July 14, 2020. Originally from NYC, she brought her three children to Marietta in 1974. In her youth she was a model for Best department stores, a Sunday school teacher and a devoted sister and daughter. In Georgia, she was a medical office manager, lover of birds, all dogs and cats, and was devoted to her family. She had a sharp tongue and a strong mind and quick wit, but her loving heart earned her friendships wherever she went. Joan enjoyed shopping at Publix and Walmart Neighborhood Market, and having a scotch before dinner. She is survived by her three children, Bob Barclay of Marietta, Elaine Howard of Roswell and Don Barclay of Peachtree Corners as well as her grandchildren Alyssa Howard of Roswell and Robert Sims of Alpharetta. She leaves behind her best friend, her beloved dog, Buddy. For those inclined to honor Joan, please do so by considering a donation to Lifeline Animal Project, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta, GA 30340.
