Ruby Bell Ballentine passed quietly at her son's home in North Carolina on Friday, August 30th at the age of 95 & 8 months. She is survived by her son Douglass and grandchildren Kelley Ballentine and Victoria Geoghegan of Greensboro, NC - grand daughter Leah Fancher and great grandchildren Ashley, Alex and Abby of Canton. She was amazing! A member of Powers Ferry Methodist church since 1961, a talented oil artist, square & round dancer, branch manager for Wachovia, vice president of AVA architectural consultants, world traveler, master gardener, gourmet cook and wrote and published a novel at 90. She was radiant in her countenance, joyous and loving in her ways. A memorial service is being planned for the near future in Marietta. Any wishing to make a memorial contribution may do so to their local SPCA.
