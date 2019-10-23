Mr. Walter Lamar Baldwin, age 77 of Acworth, formerly of Smyrna, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 am Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Mars Hill Church in Acworth. The family will receive friends from 10-11 am Saturday at the church. Mr. Baldwin was preceded in death by his parents William Grady Baldwin and Helen W. Baldwin, and sister Rose Anne Baldwin. Surviving are his wife Susan Baldwin, and daughter Beth Baldwin (Elliot Skilton) of Austell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mars Hill Church Memorial Fund, 3385 Mars Hill Road, Acworth, GA 30101 770-974-4395 Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
