Mr. Jimmy L. Baker age 78 of Marietta died Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Services will be held Monday August 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Macland Baptist Church, Powder Springs with Pastor Mike Boatfield officiating. Burial will be held Tuesday August 6, 2019 1:30 pm at Georgia National Cemetery, in Canton Ga. The Family will receive friends at the Church from 10:00 to 11:00 am Monday. Survivors include his wife Joan Duncan Baker, daughter Kelly Elliott (Doug), son Kent Smith (Karyn), brother Bobby H. Baker (Gale), granddaughter Taylor Jeffcoat (Tyler), great grandchild due in January. He was a member of Macland Baptist Church and the Adult 5 Sunday School Class, a 32nd Degree Mason for 54 years, an active member of the Creepers Car Club for 54 years and he was a Navy Veteran on the U.S Bon Homme Richard Aircraft Carrier. He had a life long hobby of restoring Hot Rods. He was an Engineer with CSX Railroad. In Lieu of flowers Donations may be made to Macland Baptist Church 3732 Macland Rd., Powder Springs, Ga. 30127. Castellaw Funeral Home Smyrna, Ga. "Smyrna's First" in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook may be signed at www.castellawfuneralhome.com 770-435-9038
