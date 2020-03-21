Guillermo (William) Castillo Bairan, known to family as "Willie" and to friends as "Bill", age 96, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. Mr. Bairan was born in Key West, Florida, the son of Domingo Bairan and Caridad (Castillo) Bairan. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Annette Bairan; his children, Cindy Plouffe (Marcel) and Adrian Bairan (Brenda); his 5 grandchildren; his great-grandchild; his siblings, Jose Bairan and Pedro Rivera. He was predeceased by his brother, Edelmiro Rivera. He was buried at the National Cemetery in Tallahassee, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the following charities: Fisher House Foundation or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Lifesong Funerals & Cremations (lifesongfunerals.com) assisted the family with arrangements.
