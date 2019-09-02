GySgt. Delbert Allen Bain, USMC Retired, age 93, of Woodstock, passed away September 1, 2019. He was a veteran of WWII and Korea, having served with the U.S. Marine Corps as an aircraft mechanic. After retirement from the Marines, he was employed with Lockheed Martin where he retired with 20 plus years of service. GySgt. Bain was preceded in death by his wife, Retha Garner Bain. Survived by his niece, Barbara Bourne and her husband, who Delbert referred to as son, Dean Bourne. Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 2 PM at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The U. S. Marine Corps will provide full military honors. The family will receive friends between the hour of 1 until 2 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Those who desire, in lieu of flowers, may make contributions in GySgt Bain's name to Folds of Honor Foundation, 8551 N. 125th East Avenue, Suite 100, Owasso, OK, 74055 or at www.foldsofhonor.org. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
