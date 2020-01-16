Tina Marie Bailey, 56, of Powder Springs, GA passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. A Funeral Service for Tina will be held at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Tina is survived by her loving husband, Chris R. Bailey; her daughter Savannah Danielle Bailey of Powder Springs, GA.; and her son Christopher R.D. (Jennifer) Bailey of Aragon, GA.; her sister Tonya Smith of Aragon, GA.; her grandchildren Faith and Colton Bailey and Lilly Bailey on the way, and several nieces and nephews. Tina was a graduate of Georgia Highlands College where she earned her Bachelor's Degree. After College she began working as a Registered Nurse at WellStar HealthCare. Tina was an excellent pianist and had played at several churches in Cobb County. She was a member of Lost Mountain Baptist Church and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Friday, January 17, 2020 between the hours of 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
12:00PM
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
