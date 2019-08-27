Thomas Randall Bailey, 67, of Smyrna, died Friday, August 16th, 2019. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, August 30th, at the Plaza Theatre in Atlanta with the Reverend Shelli Latham, officiating. Interment will be in New Hope Baptist Church cemetery in Carrollton at approximately 1:30 p.m. A native of Atlanta, Mr. Bailey retired after 30 years of service to Six Flags, Old Town Trolley Tours, and Entertainment Design Group. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Blondean Bailey. Survivors include one son, Christopher Escobar of Lithia Springs, who he adopted in 2014, daughter-in-law, Nicole Escobar, two grandchildren, Olivia and Aiden Escobar as well as his family of Carrollton; cousins, Joy Sprewell, Sid Sprewell, Stuart Sprewell and Susan McDaniel as well as his cousin Bill Bryan and family of Calhoun, TN.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.