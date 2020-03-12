Glenn passed away February 23, 2020, at 74-years-old. He was born in Kennesaw. Glenn was preceded in death by: Parents, Daimon Bailey and Kathryn Gravitt Bailey, and Brother, Ronnie Bailey. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Karon Bailey. Daughters: Kathryn Hartman (Michael) and Charlotte Hightower; Grandchildren: Charalyn Morgan (Harrison), Michael Hartman II, Elaina Hartman; Sisters: Sandra Bailey Ball (John) and Jane Bailey; Niece: Dori Ball Weatherford (Mike); Nephew: David Ball (Thiot); Grandniece: Elizabeth Ball. Funeral Services were held Thursday, February 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Southern Memorial, Montgomery, AL. Glenn retired from the USAF after 22 years as a SMSGT. He served throughout the United States, as well as Vietnam, Thailand, Korea, and England. During his time in the USAF, Glenn received several service awards including the Meritorious Service Medal and the Air Force Commendation Medal. Also while in the military, Glenn earned a B.S. in Psychology from Troy State University and an M.S. in Psychology from Auburn University at Montgomery. Glenn loved God, the church, researching family history, taking pictures, doing yard work, swimming in his pool, watching Troy and Auburn football, and talking to anyone and everyone.
