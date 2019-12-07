Catherine Louise "Katy" Bailey, 94, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on November 14, 2019. Katy Bailey was born in West Terre Haute, Indiana on August 8, 1925 to Robert Henry and Iva Mae Lacy Cummins. In 1943, she married her longtime sweetheart, Carrol "Goose" Bailey, prior to his leaving to fight in WWII. During the war, Katy worked in a hospital, helped take care of her family, and became a mother. In 1964, Carrol and Katy moved to Marietta, Georgia where Carrol started his own building business while Katy worked behind the scenes. They became members of Sandy Springs United Methodist Church where Katy spent much of her free time volunteering for bible studies, women's ministries and bringing meals to the elderly, even well into her 80's. Katy, "Nana Goose" as her family called her, spent her life loving and supporting her family. As the matriarch of our family, she embodied unconditional love through her words, her actions and her acts of service. Through her 68-year marriage, she demonstrated how to be a devoted and loving wife. She was the perfect hostess to all, planning family events every few months to bring the family together. As long as their health allowed, she and "Baba Goose" attended every sporting event, performance, and award ceremony for their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They also brought their their grandkids with them on many trips, especially to their lakehouse at Lake Hartwell. Nana Goose was an adoring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. "Nana Goose" was preceded in death by her husband, Carrol Bailey, her sisters Mary Doris Vaira and Lou Ellen "Cookie" Buntain Mitchell, and her brothers Joe Cummins and Johnny Cummins. She is survived by her brother, Charlie Cummins, her sons, Fred and Danny Bailey, her two daughters-in-law, Fran Bailey and Lana Bailey; her granddaughters, Shari Martin (Tom), Michelle Webster (Jim), Carey Yarem (Dave), Leah Bailey, and Sarah Bailey; and her great grandchildren, Joey Webster (Becca), Frankie Webster, Michael Harvey, Bailey Webster, Matthew Harvey, Katie Webster, Brendan Yarem, Natalie Yarem, Calvin Spater and Sonny Spater. The family will receive family and friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Services will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 11:00 AM at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 85 Mt. Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. It is requested by the family that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cobb Community Foundation, P.O. Box 671868, Marietta, GA 30006-0032.
