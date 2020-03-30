Betty Lawrence Ayers lived a full life of 98 years and passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020, at her home. She was born on October 9, 1921 in Marietta, Georgia to Arthur & Eunice (Allen) Lawrence who preceded her in death. Betty was married to W. J. "Lem" Ayers Jr., for 50+ years, who preceded her in death. She was employed by Southern Bell for a time before joining forces with Lem as a residential home builder and developer. Betty was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church for many years and then a member of Sandy Plains Baptist Church both of Marietta, Georgia. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 29 of Marietta, Georgia. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Gail E. Tyre of Marietta, Georgia, brothers Julian Lawrence and Franklin Lawrence, sisters, Mary Lawrence Taylor McClure and Frances Lawrence Grimsley, nephew Artie Grimsley and niece Donna G. Lawrence. Betty is survived by her brother H. Neal Lawrence (Jane) of Kennesaw, GA, niece, Dana Lawrence Godfrey and Julie Lawrence Jones (Jay) and her loving care giver of 11 years Jose Nascimento, her loving dog Lucky, Sherrell Grimsley Shafer (John), nephew Greg Lawrence (Sheila), niece Janet Lawrence, niece Wanda Lawrence Wright and many great nieces and great nephews, great- great nieces and nephews and one great- great- great nephew, many cousins and extended friend that were like family. Betty was loved by all. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to: Amedisys Hospice Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Or Sandy Plains Baptist Church, 2825 Sandy Plains Rd., Marietta, GA 30066. A life celebration service will be announced at a later date by Marietta Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
