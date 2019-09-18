James B. Avery, age 90 of Marietta, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Funeral service will be 2 PM Saturday in the Chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta with Rev. Richard Hemphill officiating. Burial will be in Cheatham Hill Memorial Park. Mr. Avery worked as a Tool Planner for Lockheed Aeronautical for 43 years before retiring. He was a member of Trinity Fellowship Church where he taught Sunday school for 40 plus years. He was preceded in death by his wife Lucille Avery, Sons' Nicky Avery, David Avery and Tony Cranfill. Survivors Include- Brother Donald Avery, Daughter in Law Dorothie Avery, Grandchildren- Barry Cranfill, Tim Cranfill, Michele Long, Jared Avery and Chris Black, 9 Great Grandchildren, Special friend and Companion- Joan Mayfield The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Friday and 12 until service time on Saturday. Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta is in Charge of the arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-424-4924
