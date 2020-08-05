Gwenda Avery, age 67, of Marietta, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Sosebee Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ken May officiating. Interment will follow in Oakdale Baptist Church Cemetery. Gwenda was co-owner of the Avery Gallery in Marietta. She loved history and was a member of the Cherokee County Historical Society. Gwenda enjoyed traveling, blue grass music and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fonzy and Nellie Kennemur and sister, Patti Posey. Gwenda is survived by her husband of 49 years, Shae Kennemur; sons, Brian Avery (Naomi) and Brandon Avery (Kristina); grandchildren, DJ Kone and Ben Avery; sister, Becky Key (Jerry); and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other special family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Cherokee County Historical Society, PO Box 1287, Canton, Georgia 30169. Due to COVID-19 facial coverings are required, no food is permitted and limited seating is available due to social distancing requirements. Sosebee Funeral Home, Canton, GA is honored to serve the family. Sosebeefuneralhome.com 770-479-2131
