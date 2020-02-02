Wayne Austin was born December 20, 1947, in Atlanta, GA. He died peacefully in his sleep on February 2, 2020. Wayne was the son of Bob and Lucille Austin of Smyrna, GA, and was a lifetime Smyrna resident until moving to a personal care home in Marietta in early 2016. Wayne was known for having a big heart, especially towards children. He never owned much but was known for sharing what he had with others in need. Many times he purchased stuffed animals and shared with children at Cobb Street Ministries. While he was able, he loved to attend Roswell Street Baptist Church with Carol Paschal of Cobb Street Ministries. Carol often shared with us how he always had a long list of prayer requests for other's needs. At Marietta Life Center, where he lived at the time of his death, he was known to give away candy and other goodies and even some toiletries. He took it upon himself to assist roommates who struggled to get around. He enjoyed being a jokester, even if sometimes people did not understand his jokes. He loved Atlanta Braves baseball and many different football teams, both college and professional. He will be missed, but he could not have asked for a more peaceful passage from this life. Wayne is survived by his sister, Karen Kelley (Bill) of Kennesaw, his aunts Corine Cates of Marietta, Helen Hanson and Jeanette Taylor (Jerry) of Smyrna, and many cousins, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. The family will receive visitors from 12 pm- 2 pm and the funeral will follow at 2 pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Burial will be at Kennesaw Memorial Park immediately following the service. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
2:00PM
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
