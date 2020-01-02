Marilyn Kornegay Austin, 90, of Powder Springs, GA. passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Macland Chapel in Powder Springs, GA. Interment will follow at Macland Cemetery. Born in Atlanta, GA February 5, 1929. Marilyn graduated from Girls High in 1947, she then attended the University of GA. Atlanta location. After graduating she went to work for Retail Credit. In 1952 she married Stanley L. Austin of Atlanta, and became mother to a baby girl in 1953. Another girl completed the family in 1957. Living in Atlanta until 1970, when the family moved to Powder Springs, GA. Marilyn gave her two daughters much love and multiple opportunities, which continued throughout their lives. She was an adored daughter, whose grandmother played a large role in her life. This inspired her to be the most remarkable grandmother to her 7 grandchildren, to whom she also loved dearly. Marilyn loved her dogs, who were her companions that she also claimed as "her children". She loved long walks through the neighborhood with them, often in the evenings, and enjoyed knowing and visiting her neighbors. Her generosity extended to many to whom she often provided much needed assistance with bills and her kindness is well remembered. She had a couple of "quotes" she often said; "Every family needs a doctor, a lawyer and an Indian chief" and "Remember, I'm a Depression kid". Marilyn is survived her eldest daughter, Marilyn G. Austin, grandchildren Daniel Seedorf (Katie), Ada Seedorf Callahan (Troy), Justin Seedorf (Angie), Evan Seedorf (Katy), Laura Burt Simmons (Bert), Brian Pergantis (Caroline) and Brandon Pergantis, 18 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver F. Kornegay and Lavinia Morrison Kornegay, her husband Stanley Austin, her daughter Debbie Inverso and brother Oliver M. Kornegay. A Visitation will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Macland Chapel. All arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins (770) 943-1511 www.mayeswarddobbins.com.
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
2:00PM
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.