Margaret Wallace Austin, affectionately known to her grandbabies as "Nana", passed away March 10, 2020. Margaret was a member of Faith Baptist Temple in Powder Springs. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Margaret was a wonderful homemaker and was known for making her well-loved jellies and giving them away to family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, James "Twodaddy" Austin; and all of her beloved siblings. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Judy Austin of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren, Mindie Hill, Shaun Hill, Jeremy Hill, Juda Kelso, and Abby Lockhart; 11 great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Cody. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 13, 2:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Brad Gordon officiating. Interment will follow the service at Powder Springs City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Service information
3:00PM-8:00PM
1975 East-West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
2:00PM
1975 East-West Conn
Austell, GA 30106
