James E. "Two Daddy" Austin, age 89 of Douglasville passed away January 7, 2020. James was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. James was a member of Powder Springs Primitive Baptist Church and retired after 32 years from the United States Air Force. James is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret Austin; daughter, Judy Austin of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren, Mindie Hill, Shaun Hill, Jeremy Hill, Juda Kelso and Abby Hill. He is also survived by sister, Bernice Austin, brother, Marion Austin and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Friday 2:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Brad Gordon officiating. Interment will follow at Powder Springs City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 2:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Service information
2:00PM-8:00PM
1975 East-West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
2:00PM
1975 East-West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
