James William Austin, age 69, passed away on March 21, 2020. Private funeral services will be held due to health restrictions. James is a native of Georgia, being born in Atlanta, growing up in Alpharetta, attending Milton High School, and spending most of his years raising his family in Marietta and Dallas, GA. His career included work at Georgia Power, selling Life Insurance, owner and operator of the residential and commercial painting company Statewide Painting, and spreading joy as a professional Santa Claus. James had a devotion to his wife, family, and friends that was rivaled by no other. This was evidenced by his membership in the Masonic Fraternity, being a member of the board of trustees at Hiram First United Methodist Church, his continuous service to the community through his church and neighbors, and the relentless sacrifice and steadfast love he gave for his family. James was preceded in death by his parents Hubert James and Sara Lou Austin. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Susan Anne Austin; sisters Amelia Austin and Sharon (Don) Franklin; daughter Lora (Brant) Griewisch; son Rick (Melissa) Caveney; daughter Lisa (Ryan) Manchee; son Zachery (Sofia) Austin; grandchildren Erica Thomas, Kaitlin (Tommy) Thompson, Trey Griewisch, Sophia Caveney, Benjamin Caveney, Grayson Manchee, Kyle Austin, Sara Caveney, Charlie Manchee; and great grandchildren Braelyn Thomas, Cage Thomas, and Tatum Thompson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James Austin's memory to Hiram First United Methodist Church. Based on extraordinary circumstances currently surrounding the public health crisis, a celebration of life service will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of James Austin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.