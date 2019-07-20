Marie Ayers G. Atkins, 78, resident of Masters Drive, widow of Dilmers Atkins, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her home. Born August 2, 1940, in Toccoa, GA, she was a daughter of the late Frank Edward Ayers and Willa Lee Davis Ayers. She was the Valedictorian of her graduating class from Stephens County High School and attended Piedmont College in Demorest, GA. Mrs. Atkins retired from Allendale Insurance Company and was the prior owner/operator of A&T Transmission in Kennesaw, GA. Following her retirement she assisted her daughter Tina with books for Papa John's Pizza in Greenwood. She was a member of Old Toccoa Baptist Church. Surviving are two daughters, Tina Glover (Tim Moosa) with whom she made her home and Melanie (Robert) Graves of Acworth, GA; three sons, Ryan (Wendy) Atkins of Marietta, GA, Raymond (Tara) Atkins of Dallas, GA, and Jesse (Karen) Glover of Marietta, GA; a sister, Faye Payne of Alexandrea, VA; a brother, Pat Ayers of Canton, GA; eight grandchildren, Skylar Atkins, Savannah Atkins, Kyle Atkins, Daniel Atkins, Amanda Atkins, Elija Atkins, Elliana Atkins and Annie Bell Glover. She was predeceased by two brothers, John Ayers and Sonny Ayers. A memorial service will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 4:00pm in the chapel of Woodstock Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from prior to the service starting at 2:30pm. Online condolences may be expressed at www.woodstockfuneralhome.com.
