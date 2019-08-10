Elaine Atkins, 50, of Powder Springs, GA passed away suddenly on August 9, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell, GA. Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 22 years John Atkins, of Powder Springs, GA; father, Harold Wiles, Sr. of East Point, GA; mother, Carol Brown of Palmetto, GA.; mother-in-law, Margaret Louise Atkins; and Ms. Kitty, her loving companion. Elaine is preceded in death by her father-in-law, James Frank Atkins. Elaine was a 1987 graduate of North Clayton High School. Elaine & John have been together for 28 years and married for 22 of them. She loved sports, but her passion was football, particularly the Georgia Bulldogs and she always enjoyed going to the games and tailgating. Elaine has worked for Delta Airlines for almost 30 years in the reservations department. She always had a beautiful smile and loved to laugh. Elaine will always be remembered for her huge, caring heart. Her loving presence will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 between the hours of 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel in Powder Springs, GA. Arrangements in care of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory Macland Chapel, in Powder Springs. (770) 943-1511 www.mayeswarddobbins.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.