Billy L. Askea age 85 of Marietta died Saturday, July 11, 2020. Funeral service will be 2 PM Wednesday in the Chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta with Rev. Clarence Howard and Rev. Larry Rogers officiating. Burial will be in Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta with Military Honors. Born September 21, 1934 to James Logan and Oma C. Askea, Mr. Askea graduated from West Fulton High School in Atlanta and served in the U.S. Air Force. He started Ask-kay Electric, Inc. in 1963 and sold to his son Steve in 1990. Mr. Askea was one of the founding members of the Cobb County Prayer Breakfast, served on the Board of Luther Rice Seminary from 1981 until his death, served on the Board of Calvary Children's home from 1985 until his death. He was a member of Milford Baptist Church. Mr. Askea served on the Board of Chattahoochee Technical College from 1990-1999, serving 2 terms as Chairman, served on the Senior Citizens Development Authority of Cobb County from 1990 until 2000 serving 8 years as chairman, served on the Cobb County Development Authority from 1992 until 2000, serving 3 years as chairman and was a Former Cobb County Commissioner for District One from 2000-2003. Survivors include, Wife of 65 years Gearldean (Gerry) Potter Askea of Marietta, three children- Sara Harris of Marietta, Steve Askea (Lynn) of Powder Springs, and Pam Duncan (Dan) of Louisa, VA. Six Grandchildren- Ryan Forrester, Stephanie Idland, Amanda Sieben, Billy Askea, Clayton Duncan and Connor Duncan. Five Great Grandchildren- Anabelle Idland, Ryker Forrester, Deacon Forrester, Maia Robertson and Weston Robertson. One sister and Four Brothers- Gwendoyln Newton (Dec), James Askea (Dec), Eddie Askea (Dec), Donald Askea of Austell and Paul Askea of Smyrna. With Very Strict Guidelines for Social Distancing, the family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM at the Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta. 770-424-4924, www.carmichaelcares.com
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
6:00PM-8:00PM
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
2:00PM
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
