Kenna Demetrius Ash, age 64 of Austell, GA passed March 5, 2020. Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11AM from Turner Chapel AME, Marietta. Family will receive friends at the church from 10AM-11AM prior to time of the service. Hanley-Shelton Funeral Directors 770-428-6333.
