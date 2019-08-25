Lebraun Arnold, age 86, of Acworth, Georgia passed away on Thursday August 22, 2019. Lebraun was born March 31, 1933 in Rocky Face, Georgia. Lebraun is survived by his wife, Shirley Arnold; son Russell and wife Cheryl Arnold; son Jeff and wife Betty Ann Arnold; and son Richard and wife Paula Arnold; sister Bernice and husband Jack Holcomb and sister Eloise Burgess; twin brother Leon and wife Dot Arnold, grandson Matthew Arnold, granddaughter Meagan Riddle, grandson Nicholas Arnold, grandson Simon Arnold, grandson Chance Arnold, grandson Caleb Arnold, great grandson Christian Riddle, great grandson Dylan Riddle, great granddaughter Laurel Arnold and great grandson Benjamin Arnold. Lebraun was a Korean & Vietnam War veteran with the US Air Force where he had obtained the rank of MSGT at his retirement. He had spent 31 total years military service in the Air Force and the Georgia National Air Guard. Lebraun also served 20 years Federal Civil Service. Lebraun also served with the Georgia Wing Civil Air Patrol for 44 years as a volunteer. Lebraun was a family man who loved providing for his family, he and his wife Shirley were married for 62 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. A visitation for Lebraun will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, Georgia 30152. A chapel service will occur Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial with military honors will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 1:30 pm at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton, Georgia 30114. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lebraun's memory may be made to Civil Air Patrol, gocivilairpatrol.com; Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org; and Wellstar Community Hospice Foundation, 805 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, Georgia 30066. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the Arnold family.
