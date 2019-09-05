Todd Alan Anderson, age 58, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm in the chapel of West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, with a Celebration of his Life to be held between 4pm and 5pm. Born in Arlington, VA, Todd moved to Marietta, GA 35 years ago from Minnesota. He worked as a Repair Technician at Baumann Appliance for 35 years before the company merged with The Appliance Doctor, where he worked for the past year and a half. He was an avid fisherman, and was a longtime member of the Marietta BassMaster's Club. Survivors include: daughter, Cherity Parker and husband James Parker, Marietta, GA; 2 grandsons, Alex and Nikola Parker, Marietta, GA; mother, Joanne Anderson, Minnesota; 4 brothers, Randy Anderson, Scott Anderson, Michael Anderson and Jimmy Anderson; step-daughter, Jennifer O'Neal In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pediatric Brian Tumor Foundation, Southeast Region @ http://www.curethekids.org/get-involved/chapters/georgia/#.XW_tRk2ouUk. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.