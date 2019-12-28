Roger Hallman Amidon, age 91, passed from this life on December 21. A native of Elyria, Ohio, he was an avid golfer, active in community service: Kiwanis, Meals-on-Wheels, singer and performer, traveler and photographer, and member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He is survived by two sons, a daughter, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. His memorial service will be at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Marietta, GA, on January 2, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make memorial donations to Meals-on-Wheels or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Marietta, GA.
Service information
10:30AM
2922 Sandy Plains Road
Marietta, GA 30066
2:00PM
1080 Scott Hudgens Blvd
Canton, GA 30144
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.