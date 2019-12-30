Roger Amidon, Hallman Roger Hallman Amidon, 92, of Marietta, GA died December 21, 2019. Service will be held at 10:30am, on January 2, 2020 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Woodstock Funeral Home.

Service information

Jan 2
Memorial Service
Thursday, January 2, 2020
10:30AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
2922 Sandy Plains Road
Marietta, GA 30066
Jan 2
Committal Service
Thursday, January 2, 2020
2:00PM
Georgia National Cemetery
1080 Scott Hudgens Blvd
Canton, GA 30144
