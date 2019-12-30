Roger Amidon, Hallman Roger Hallman Amidon, 92, of Marietta, GA died December 21, 2019. Service will be held at 10:30am, on January 2, 2020 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Woodstock Funeral Home.
Service information
10:30AM
2922 Sandy Plains Road
Marietta, GA 30066
2:00PM
1080 Scott Hudgens Blvd
Canton, GA 30144
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.