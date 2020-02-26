Rev. Todd W. Allen, Sr., 95, of Kennesaw, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 4 o'clock at Midway Presbyterian Church in Powder Springs with Rev. David Hall officiating. A committal service will follow at Midway Presbyterian Cemetery. Rev. Allen is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Judith "Judy" Allen; daughters, Deborah (Doug) Patrick of Acworth, GA, Rebekah (Darrell) Hamilton of Kennesaw, GA, and Rachel Allen of Kennesaw, GA; son, Todd Allen, Jr. of Douglasville, GA; six grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and several nephews and nieces. Rev. Allen was born August 25, 1924 to Howard & Martha Allen in Cleveland, Ohio. He lived with his grandparents for a period, his grandfather supplied him with Horatio Alger books, which left a great impression on him. In 1931 Rev. Allen was drafted into the United States Army where he was trained as a Flight Radio Operator. After serving his country proudly, he was honorably discharged in 1945. After his service, he tried many different occupations, finally finding his calling he attended Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA graduating in 1959. Rev. Allen married Judy on December 22, 1957 in the Acworth Presbyterian Church. Their union brought them four children, Deborah, Rebekah, Rachel, & Todd, Jr. Rev. Allen helped to organize the Kennestone Hospital Chaplin's Association as well as the North Cobb Ministerial Alliance, in which he served as its first President. In 1983 Rev. Allen became Senior Pastor at Midway Presbyterian Church where he served the congregation until he retired in 1996. During this tenure he also served as Chairman of the North Georgia Presbytery Publicity Committee & the Presbytery Shepherding Committee. In 2000 he began serving as the Senior Pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Villa Rica retiring in 2009. After retiring as Senior Pastor from First Presbyterian Church of Villa Rica he and Judy then continued to worship at Midway Presbyterian Church, where he had been named Pastor Emeritus in 1996, and was asked to teach in the Midway Fellowship class from Revelation Confidential, a book he had wrote and published in 1962. Rev. Allen lived a life of service, to both his country and the people around him. He was a devoted husband, father, and servant of God. His genuine loving nature will be forever missed. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 25, 2020 between the hours of 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM at Midway Presbyterian Church in Powder Springs, GA. Family has requested in lieu of flowers donations be made in Rev. Allen's name to the Todd Allen Scholarship Fund for students of seminary school send in c/o Midway Presbyterian Church 4635 Dallas Hwy, Powder Springs, GA 30127. All arrangements are under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home. A full tribute to Rev. Allen can be viewed on our website at www.mayeswarddobbins.com
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
4635 Dallas Hwy
Powder Springs, GA 30127
4:00PM
4635 Dallas Hwy
Powder Springs, GA 30127
12:00AM
4635 Dallas Highway
Powder Springs, GA 30127
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.