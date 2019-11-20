Mattie Allen, Mattie Allen, 90, of Kennesaw, GA died November 19, 2019. Service will be held at 1:00 PM, on November 23, 2019 at Graveside at Rolling Hills Memory Gardens. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Home.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
1:00PM
4355 GA 92
Acworth, Georgia 30102
