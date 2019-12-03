Marice Elizabeth Harman Allen passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born December 8, 1939 in Roanoke, AL., to parents Hezekiah Morgan ('H.M.') Harman, Jr. and Sara Elizabeth Green Harman. Marice was preceded in death by her father H.M. Harman, mother Sara Green Harman and her husband Owen Randall ('Randy') Allen. She is survived by her sister Ouida Williams (Kenneth) of Athens, GA; as well as her children Brian Allen (Colleen) of Dover, NH, Amy LeBlanc (Ned) of Marietta, GA, Scott Allen (Sally) of Lilburn, GA, and her grandchildren Brandon LeBlanc, Matthew Allen, Sarah LeBlanc Strickland (Michael), Ryan Allen and Owen Allen, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Marice will be fondly and forever remembered by her family, friends and church. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at South Cobb Church of Christ, 1776 Clay Rd., Mableton, with Minister Tommy Tidwell officiating. Interment will be at 3:00 p.m. at Myrtle Hill Cemetery in Hogansville. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Georgia Agape, 3094 Mercer University Dr., Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30341-4141 Condolences may be expressed and a complete obituary may be read at www.mckibbenfuneralhome.com Claude A. McKibben and Sons Funeral Home of Hogansville is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
10:00AM-11:30AM
1776 Clay Rd.
Mableton, GA 30126
11:30AM
1776 Clay Rd.
Mableton, GA 30126
