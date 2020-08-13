Gloria "Lynn" McDaniel Allen, age 62, retired office manager at Vulcan Materials Company, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday August 9th. She was always a hard worker and never gave less than 100% at any task put in front of her. Lynn was beautiful and engaging with a contagious smile. She never met a stranger and both loved and lived life to the fullest. She was the daughter of William Sanford "Sam" McDaniel (deceased) and Carrie McDaniel, sister of Scott McDaniel, mother of Alicia May and Jason Lang, grandmother of Cadence Louise and Adrianna Lynn Lang (both deceased), Ann Marie, Hank, and Stevie Pasternak. Ex-wife of too many to mention. Lynn died peacefully in her favorite place, her backyard pool, while yapping on the phone and sipping a Miller Lite on a sunny day. Funeral services for Lynn will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 7:00 PM at the Jeff Eberhart Funeral Home Chapel. Per her wishes, Lynn will be cremated directly following the service. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM until the service hour at 7:00 PM. Jeff Eberhart Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Gloria "Lynn" McDaniel Allen.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
MDJ News Updates
Add an entry as Anonymous Commenter
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.