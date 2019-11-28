Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Jerry Lee Allen will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, 4329 Marietta Street, Powder Springs, GA 30127. Instate 10 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day service. Interment Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta, GA. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Blount Allen; 4 daughters, Titania Heard (Jimmy), Lauren Allen James (Anton), Valencia Allen, and Tamra Allen; 3 grandchildren, Aniq Heard, Breon Heard, and Tyson Ashley; 3 brothers, Billy Allen, Rufus Allen, and Eric Cooper; 2 sisters, Christine Wright and Edna "Lucy" Martin; other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing 3 - 9 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.