Mrs. Ethel Lee Allen, 86 was born March 20, 1933. Her family will welcome guests Thursday, August 15, 2019 for the viewing from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Greener Pastures Funeral Home Chapel, 4405 Marietta Street, Powder Springs, GA 30127. The Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Allen will be Friday, August 16, 2019 for 1:00 PM at Point Of Grace Church located at 5717 South Gordon Road, Austell, Georgia 30168. The burial will follow in the Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens 581 Veterans Memorial Hwy SE, Mableton, GA 30126 .
