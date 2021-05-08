Suzanna Albright beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, passed away May 6, 2021 in Marietta, Georgia. She was 75 years old. Suzanna was born in Knoxville, Tennessee and was the daughter of Betty Ann and George Petty. Suzanna studied in California and worked in many Southern States. Her greatest joy was her family and friends. She doted on her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was always there for the people fortunate enough to call her a friend. Suzanna was married to the love of her life, Thomas Albright. They were married for 43 years. Suzanna is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Elizabeth Ann (Lisa) and Jeremi Ragsdale and Deborah Kay and Brian Sammons; grandchildren Brian Thomas Baker, Cody Thomas Ledford, Christopher Lee Ledford and Malorie Payton Ragsdale; great grandchildren Ryder Thomas Ledford, Rowan Lynn Ledford; brother Robert Randall Petty; Nephews Thomas A. Harrison IV (Diane), Rob Petty (Dianne), and honorary granddaughters Madison Faith Davis and Riley Shae Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents Betty Ann and George, her sisters George Ann Harrison and Carol Jorgenson, brother, John Woodward and granddaughter Carrie Michelle David. A graveside service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. The family will be expecting friends and family at the family home on May 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM. This will be a celebration of her life. Lots of food and many memories. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis Tennessee 38148-0142 or online at Stjude.org.
