Mrs. Betty Aiola age 89 of Powder Springs died Saturday, July 11, 2020. Graveside service will be 10 AM Wednesday at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta with Rev. Mike Boatfield officiating. Mrs. Aiola was a homekmaker and attended Macland Baptist Church. She loved to collect and refinish antiques and also liked to Garden. Family was everything to her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John Robert Aiola. Survivors include, 3 Daughters- Teresa Brown of Marietta, Linda Carey (Ron) of Orange Park, FL, Cynthia Morgan (Ronnie) of Dallas, Son- Kenny Aiola (Angie) of Marietta, Sister- Sara Elliott (Virgil) of Blairsville, 15 Grandchildren and 32 Great Grandchildren. Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta is in Charge of the Arrangements. 770-424-4924, www.carmichaelcares.com
Service information
10:00AM
1306 Whitlock Ave
Marietta, GA 30064
