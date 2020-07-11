Betty Aiola

Mrs. Betty Aiola age 89 of Powder Springs died Saturday, July 11, 2020. Graveside service will be 10 AM Wednesday at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta with Rev. Mike Boatfield officiating. Mrs. Aiola was a homekmaker and attended Macland Baptist Church. She loved to collect and refinish antiques and also liked to Garden. Family was everything to her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John Robert Aiola. Survivors include, 3 Daughters- Teresa Brown of Marietta, Linda Carey (Ron) of Orange Park, FL, Cynthia Morgan (Ronnie) of Dallas, Son- Kenny Aiola (Angie) of Marietta, Sister- Sara Elliott (Virgil) of Blairsville, 15 Grandchildren and 32 Great Grandchildren. Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta is in Charge of the Arrangements. 770-424-4924, www.carmichaelcares.com

To send flowers to the family of Betty Aiola, please visit Tribute Store.
Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Jul 15
Graveside
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
10:00AM
Kennesaw Memorial Park
1306 Whitlock Ave
Marietta, GA 30064
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.