H. Cecil Aikens, 90, of Marietta, GA. passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held for Cecil on June 20, 2020 at 11 o'clock at Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery in Marietta, GA with Rev. Todd Tibbitts & Rev. Jimmy Tibbitts officiating. Cecil is survived by his son, Alan Aikens (Carol) of Kennesaw, GA; grandson, Adam S. Aikens (Laura) of Marietta, GA; granddaughter, A. Claire Aikens & her fiance' Chad Doughtie of Griffin, GA; great-granddaughter, Caroline Aikens; great-grandsons, Charlie Aikens & Sam Aikens; and step-daughter Angela Cantrell (Richard) of Dallas, GA. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years Betty J. Aikens, & his second wife Martha A. Aikens. Cecil was born in Dallas, Georgia to Virgil & Maggie Aikens. He served proudly in the United States Airforce. Cecil retired from General Motors the Lakewood plant after 31 years. He loved to work with his hands, he was a master mechanic, home developer, and farmer, Cecil was a true Jack-of-all-trades. He served as a Deacon at Narroway Baptist Church in Dallas, GA. Cecil was a man of God and his faith was especially important to him, but just as important to him was his family, he adored his grandchildren. Cecil was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, his presence will be greatly missed. Family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Cecil's name to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at https://give.choa.org/. All arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home.
