Mr. Henry Edwin Ahola, age 94 of Smyrna, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. A memorial service and interment in Georgia National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Mr. Ahola was born in Wareham, Massachusetts as the son of Finnish immigrants. He served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII. Following his discharge he moved to Georgia. After his retirement from Lockheed, he and his wife enjoyed traveling the world with the Friendship Force and with friends. He volunteered with many organizations and was an active member of the Kiwanis Golden K of Smyrna for over 30 years. He was a former member of Tillman United Methodist Church and current member of Smyrna First United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday School just a few weeks ago. Mr. Ahola was preceded in death by his wife Mildred E. Ahola and sister Lila Saarinen. Surviving are his daughters Diane (Michael) Harrell of Macon, Nancy (Michael) Allen of Fairmount, sister Ethel Manuel, granddaughters Christina (Jarrod) Sheppard, Alicia (Nigel) George, 7 great grandchildren and many loved nieces and nephews. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
