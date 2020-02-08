Mearleen (Mearl) Cox Adkisson, 95, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020. The daughter of Homer and Ada Cox of Forsyth County, Mearl lived in Austell from 1963 until moving to Marietta in 2017. She made a career as bookkeeper for Dr. Richard Hammonds, MD and was a member of Austell First Baptist Church for 57 years. Mearl loved dressing up to look her best, collecting her pink dishes, gardening, and shopping for antiques, shoes, and bargains. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Earl Adkisson, Sr; sisters Clarice Rickerson, Oeda Allen, and Frankie Cox; brothers H.P. Cox and Weyman Cox; and daughter-in-law Angela Adkisson. Mearl is survived by her sons, John Earl Adkisson, Jr, DMD (Brenda) of Marietta, S. Dale Adkisson, DMD (Kris) of Marietta, and Randall Lynn Adkisson, PhD (Salee) of Ft. Worth, TX; sister Reba Chamblee of Buford; sisters-in-law Barbara Cox of Alpharetta, Anne (Sis) Walraven of Newnan; grandchildren John Adkisson (Katie) of Marietta, Alyson Davis (Nelson) of Marietta, Greg Adkisson of Marietta, Hayley Adkisson of Brooklyn, NY, Paul Adkisson of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Kevin Adkisson of Bloomfield Hills, MI, Lynsey Barry (Mathieu) of Ft. Worth, TX, Keith Adkisson (Christina) of Waco, TX; nine great-grandchildren and a large extended family. Visitation Sunday, February 9 from 2:00 - 5:00. Funeral Monday, February 10th, 11:00 AM. Carmichael Funeral Home, Whitlock Avenue, Marietta. 770-424-4924. www.carmichaelcares.com
