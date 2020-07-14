Philip Emile Adelsheimer, IV passed away on June 18, 2020. Services were held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS.
Philip was born on October 8, 1989 in Decatur, GA to Philip Emile Adelsheimer, III and Arlene Leggett Adelsheimer. He is survived by many loving family members.
