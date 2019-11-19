Gladys Addington, 98, of Marietta, GA. passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta, GA. with Reverend Philip Vestal officiating. Gladys is survived by her daughter Denise Nash (Wayne Douglas) of Dallas, GA.; her son Ronald Addington (Leigh Ellen Fields) of Toccoa, GA.; three grandchildren, Jessica Vaughn, Alicia Addington, and Rob Addington; four great-grandchildren, Maddox Mae Vaughn, Braxton Vaughn, Will Addington, and Owen Addington; two sisters, Alline Maddox of Acworth, GA. and Patsy Kirk of Rydal, GA.; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her husband John Lafayette Addington. Gladys was born in Blairsville, GA. and lived most of her life in Marietta. She worked at Lockheed as a secretary and was a member of First Baptist Church of Marietta where she was an active member of her Sunday School Class. A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta, GA. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the building fund for the First Baptist Church in Marietta, GA. at www.mariettafbc.org/give Arrangements in care of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory, Marietta, GA. (770) 428-1511 www.mayeswarddobbins.com.
