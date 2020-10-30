Ronald Christopher Adams, age 51, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Open Bible Tabernacle in Marietta with Bishop Grant Cole and Pastor Joe Postell officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at Open Bible Tabernacle in Marietta. Complete obituary and online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
