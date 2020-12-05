Greta Gloria Hobson Adams, age 86, of Mableton passed away December 5, 2020. Greta was a Baptist and former member of Davis Chapel in Austell. She was a veteran who proudly served her country in the Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict. After her service, Greta transitioned into being a loving caregiver to her three children; Ken, Sandra, and Sheri. Eventually, Greta felt called back to work and gained her licensure as an optician. At the time, she was only 1 of 400 people to hold that licensure in the state of Georgia. But the thing she loved most of all was her family and her dear husband, Arnold, to whom she was married for 40 years before his passing in 1999. Greta was preceded in death by her parents, William and Jewell Hobson; husband, Arnold Venson Adams, Jr.; grandson, Matthew Thomas Becton; and siblings, Myer Leon Hobson, Estabelle Keller, Juanita Clouatre, and Daisy Hobson. She is survived by her children, Ken Adams (wife, Donna) of Kennesaw, Sandra Becton (husband, Ron) of Dallas; and Sheri Bailey of Douglasville; grandchildren, Robert Venson Worrall, Rusty Bailey (wife, Jenny), Stephanie Zack (husband, Tyler), Kenny Adams, Julie Bailey, and William Adams; great-grandchildren, Adam Bailey, Faye Bailey, Colton Zack, and Cooper Zack; brothers, James Monroe "Rosie" Hobson and David Hobson; and a host of beloved extended family members. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 8th, 2:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Chapel with Rev. Don Rackley officiating. Interment will follow the service at Kennesaw Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 PM before the service.
